Crash involving motorcycle on Bluff Road

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 11:45 a.m. Sunday to a crash involving a motorcycle on Bluff Road at Hanover Road between Columbia and Waterloo.

Monroe County EMS was requested to the scene. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department handled the crash. It is believed that a van may have cut in front of the motorcycle without colliding with it, causing the motorcycle to crash.

The motorcycle has Missouri plates. It’s driver, a 39-year-old man, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.