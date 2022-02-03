CPD officer involved in snowy I-255 crash

Pictured is the Columbia Police Department patrol car after it was involved in a snowy crash on I-255 about 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

A Columbia police officer responding to a stalled vehicle in the snow on I-255 was rear-ended by another vehicle late Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 3:10 p.m. Illinois State Police is handling the crash report.

Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said the male police officer reported slight shoulder pain following the collision, so he went to an area hospital as a precaution.

The police officer was driving on I-255 northbound and attempted to use a median turn-around near milepost 8 to check on a vehicle that was off the roadway on I-255 southbound near the Columbia exit when the crash occurred.

The interstate was treacherous for motorists due to constant snowfall throughout the day.