Emergency responders aid suicidal man

The Columbia Police Department and Columbia EMS were able to handle a delicate situation Thursday morning involving a suicidal man at Hampton Inn, 165 Admiral Trost Drive.

Police first responded to the hotel Wednesday night after the 37-year-old man had contacted a suicide hotline, but he declined medical transport at that time.

At about 10:20 a.m. Thursday, police and EMS responded to the hotel after the same man contacted the hotline again and EMS was directed by a doctor to transport the man to a hospital.

Despite the man becoming agitated at times, police and EMS were able to convince him to go by ambulance – under police watch – to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress may contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.