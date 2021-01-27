Spots go quick for latest COVID vaccine clinic

Pictured are the resurgences tiers regions may go through in illinois. The metro east, including Monroe County, is in Tier 2.

Monroe County will have its second COVID vaccine clinic for members of the public on Thursday at the fairgrounds.

Less than 400 doses were made available for Monroe County residents ages 75 and older and healthcare workers with direct patient contact. The clinic takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration for this round of vaccines was full almost immediately after the health department announced the clinic Wednesday afternoon.

“We hope to start receiving more doses more regularly from the state,” the Monroe County Health Department posted on its Facebook page. “Please be patient with us we are doing our best with what we have.”

The death toll from COVID-19 in Monroe County rose to 76 on Monday after the Illinois Department of Public Health reclassified some deaths over the last several months, per Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner.

“I have serious concerns about death reporting for COVID,” Wagner said. “For example, one of the deaths was an elderly woman in a nursing home that had recovered from COVID three months prior to death and got tangled in her bed sheets as she stood up and fell. The initial cause of death was brain bleed from a fall and (it was) reclassified as a COVID death.

“I am not sure if we are reporting deaths caused by COVID or people who had or have had COVID at the time of death,” Wagner continued. “Another case was a death that I do not know what it was classified as, but (it was) not COVID, and the body was to be used for science. At that time, the (Saint Louis University) cadaver personnel at the school tested the body and found it to be positive for COVID. The death was then reclassified as a COVID death.”

The five reclassified deaths were of three men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. All but one of the men were residents of a long-term care facility.

Prior to that, the only recent death was announced Friday. The deceased was a man in his 70s not associated with long-term care.

That death was reported the same day the IDPH announced Region 4, which is all metro east counties including Monroe County, moved to Tier 2 resurgence mitigations.

In Tier 2, cultural institutions and gaming parlors are permitted to reopen with safety measures in place, and businesses like fitness centers can have indoor classes with limited group sizes. Sports classified as low-risk may also resume with safety precautions.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro east was 7.7 percent on Jan. 23. The region has 19 percent of its ICU beds available.

With its low hospital capacity, the metro east was one of only two regions in the state that remained at the strictest tier of mitigations.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced that nine of the state’s regions met the metrics needed to have limitations loosened after the state secured contracts to bring more health care workers to the state.

Regions 1-3 and 5-6 are in Phase 4, while Regions 7-11 are in Tier 1 mitigations.

Under the new rules, indoor dining is allowed at a limited 25 percent capacity, indoor tables cannot exceed four people, reservations are required and establishments must be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Tier 1 mitigations.

In Tier 2 mitigations, test positivity rates must remain below 12 percent for three consecutive days, staffed hospital and ICU beds must reach 20 percent or higher for three consecutive days and there must be a sustained decline in COVID-19 patients in the hospital for seven out of 10 days for a region to move to a less restrictive phase.

Several regions moved rapidly through the tiers, but Wagner said he does not expect that to happen here.

“Our hospitalizations are not dropping as fast as the cases are,” he explained. “That’s maybe partly due to elective surgeries. Hospitals are a business, and they make money by having their beds full.”

Wagner also noted that hospitalizations, which typically lag behind cases when cases rise, may also take some time to fall now that cases throughout the state and region are decreasing.

The county’s case total since the pandemic began is 3,746. There are 289 active cases in Monroe County, including 32 residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The county has added 137 cases since Jan. 20.

Wagner said it appears Monroe County will continue to see that lower level of cases.

“It looks like we’re holding there,” he said.

It also seems the county will have a steady allotment of vaccines, as Wagner said 400 doses arrived this week.

“That is where we’re supposed to be staying for quite a while,” he said.

Wagner said Monroe County getting 400 doses a week is “ridiculous” because it has the capacity to give thousands in a day.

He criticized pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens getting doses, arguing they can only vaccine a few dozen people a day, while health departments have been getting federal funding for almost 20 years to plan for and execute mass vaccination clinics.

Wagner also pointed out many of Illinois’ vaccines have not yet been administered.

Per the IDPH, the state has received over 1.7 million doses but only 719,995 of those have been given.

Only 145,772 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which means just 1.14 percent of the population has gotten both shots.

“I don’t know where they are,” Wagner said of the unused shots. “Wherever they are, they need to give them to me because I can get them in people’s arms.”

There is an up to three-day delay in the IDPH reporting on vaccines.

For its part, Monroe County has administered 1,629 doses, fully vaccinating 216 people or .63 percent of the county’s population.

Although he did not have the date for the latest vaccine clinic, he said free mobile COVID testing will take place Feb. 2, Feb. 6, Feb. 8 and Feb. 10 at the Monroe County Annex, located at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 1,913 cases (19,427 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,422 cases (8,960 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 144 cases (773 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 8.3 percent as of Jan. 23.

In St. Clair County, there have been 25,499 total positive tests and 398 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 248,112 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 3,843 confirmed cases, 75 of which are active. Seventy-six people have died from the virus there.

Illinois overall is up to 1,108,430 cases of coronavirus and 18,883 deaths.

There are 2,962 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 608 people in ICU beds and 320 on ventilators.

Missouri has recorded 451,493 confirmed cases and 6,686 deaths. That includes 69,602 cases in St. Louis County and 18,063 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 25.4 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 423,192 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 100 million cases of coronavirus and over 2.1 million COVID-19-related deaths.