COVID cases climbing

Monroe County continued to see rising coronavirus cases this past week, along with a spike in deaths from a counting change.

The county has had 1,110 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 185 of them active as of Tuesday.

There have been 152 new cases in Monroe County since Oct. 27. Seven residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Among the new cases were six previous ones from Integrity Healthcare of Columbia, which moves its residents with COVID-19 to locations in Carbondale or Alton because those facilities have dedicated wings for people with the virus.

Monroe County’s death count also rose by six on Monday for similar reasons, per Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner.

Monroe County’s death toll now stands at 34, per the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“All additional deaths were from Integrity over the past five weeks,” he said. “These were not counted at times of deaths because they were located outside the county. The state has adjusted reporting to make sure these are captured.”

Wagner said there was “drastic confusion” about how to count cases and deaths from places like that Columbia facility.

The state has now developed guidelines saying a person who contracts the virus within 14 days of moving to a new facility will still be counted as a case for their old zip code. If that person dies, the death is attributed to the old zip code if they die within 24 days of being transferred.

“It doesn’t change anything,” Wagner said of the guidelines. “These people still died from COVID.”

Cedarhurst Senior Living, located at 518 Legacy Drive in Waterloo, also saw a jump in COVID cases, though not for clerical reasons.

Twelve people – nine residents and three staff members – have tested positive for the virus at that facility, though Wagner said it appears to be under control there.

That is what the facility itself emphasized.

“We believe the virus entered our memory care community after a resident visited their doctor,” Samantha Prinster of Cedarhurst said. “After testing this resident upon their return, we learned they were positive for COVID-19. This initiated a mass swab of all residents and staff.

“Of the nine residents, two are showing symptoms. The residents remain at the community, quarantined in their own apartments. The three positive employees who tested positive remain home on paid sick leave while recovering. We credit vigilant testing and safety protocols for catching this early and stopping the spread of the virus in Cedarhurst of Waterloo.”

Wagner also said it appears Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo has its outbreak under control, with only one new case being reported there in the past week.

“At Oak Hill, I think it’s starting to get under control,” he said. “I think it will be over shortly there with no new cases.”

Monroe County schools are another community hub experiencing COVID cases, though Wagner said there have not been outbreaks.

“We’re going to have cases pop up here and there in the schools from here on out,” he said. “Obviously, I’ll report if I think we have anything going on. We have cases in just about every school.”

So far, Wagner said most people who have been quarantined from schools are teachers who contract the coronavirus or students in close contact with someone who tests positive.

The virus is rarely spreading to other people in the school, which Wagner credited to everyone wearing masks and following social distancing protocol as much as possible.

“Overall, it doesn’t seem to be spreading through the schools,” he said.

The latest reported case in a school was at Immaculate Conception School in Columbia, which emailed parents Sunday to inform them a cohort of students would be quarantined after a staff member in pre-kindergarten tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are also in a precautionary role with the pre-school cohort until further information is available,” ICS Principal Mike Kish wrote. “We are being aggressive in trying to make sure we minimize any spread of the virus.”

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 573 cases (8,323 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 422 cases (2,881 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 47 cases (355 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County learned Friday it did not make the IDPH list of counties at the warning level for the virus.

For the week of Oct. 18, Monroe County had 227 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), but that was the only criteria it failed to meet.

It had a positivity rate of 7.8 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and performed enough tests to meet the positivity rate goal (988 in this case). Both metrics have been problematic in the past.

Like Monroe County, the metro east, state, Midwest and country are also seeing a resurgence of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

In St. Clair County, there have been 9,608 total positive tests and 226 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 119,206 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 1,441 confirmed cases, 150 of which are active. Eighteen people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 16,775 tests have been performed there.

The metro east region, including Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate continue to rise even after the state imposed mitigations to curb the spread of the virus last week.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 10.2 percent on Oct. 31, marking the 11th consecutive day of it being over 8 percent, the threshold for new restrictions being imposed.

Every region in the state have some limitations in place due to rising cases or hospitalizations.

Illinois overall is up to 430,018 cases of coronavirus and 9,878 deaths after multiple days of over 6,000 new cases.

The IDPH reports 3,594 people in Illinois are in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 755 were in the ICU and 326 patients were on ventilators.

Neighboring Missouri has recorded 190,424 confirmed cases and 3,064 deaths. That includes 30,351 cases in St. Louis County and 8,692 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 9.4 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 231,990 people have died. The country has reported almost 100,000 new cases a day over the last week.

Worldwide, there are over 47.3 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.2 million COVID-19-related deaths.