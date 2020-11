A report of vehicular hijacking in the 400 block of Emma Avenue on Thursday night is under investigation.

A woman reported about 7:15 p.m. that her ex-boyfriend stole money and keys to her blue 2002 Hyundai Accent from her purse. He drove away in the car, traveling south and west on I-255 to St. Louis.

The victim said her ex-boyfriend said he had a knife on him at the time of the incident, but did not display it.