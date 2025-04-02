County talks roads, Oak Hill

Road updates were among a hodgepodge of matters tackled by the Monroe County Board on March 17.

Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger had several items approved which allow his department to purchase various asphalt materials ahead of its road project season.

One project began recently on G Road at its intersection with Kaskaskia Road just south of Waterloo.

The highway department is performing ditch and shoulder work on Kaskaskia Road, widening G Road and improving the intersection of the two roads.

This project also involves a development on a lot on the south side of Kaskaskia Road between G Road and Route 3.

Metzger told the Republic-Times the project involves “corridor protection” for a planned structure on the property.

Citing a “future safety improvement to the Kaskaskia (Road) intersection with Route 3,” Metzger explained he contacted property owner JP Fitzgibbons about an agreement which would “limit any building where a new road may be located” in the future.

In exchange for Fitzgibbons agreeing to building restrictions, the county agreed to relocate an existing ditch at the property to G Road where it exits the property.

“As I was designing the ditch, I realized a storm sewer (system) was the best means to convey the water,” Metzger said, adding, “The work is not on private property, but roadway easement, either existing or new.”

Metzger also provided an update on the planned Rogers Street extension project in Waterloo.

This project will extend Rogers Street to the north and connect with a future extension of Rose Lane, which will provide access to Route 3.

While the City of Waterloo and Monroe County are splitting the funding of the project, with each incurring 50 percent of the cost, the county will be in charge of most of the construction.

Waterloo officials have recently approved a number of items associated with the project, although work will likely not begin until 2026.

Metzger said the county is working on preliminary plans, which he expects to be completed shortly to allow the county to begin right-of-way acquisition.

“If all goes well, we’re planning to begin construction the spring of 2026,” Metzger concluded.

Oak Hill Acting Administrator Alicia Emmerich gave an update on the county-owned senior living and rehabilitation center on Hamacher Street in Waterloo.

Emmerich reported the facility was “COVID free” as of March 17, although there were still two confirmed cases of residents who had influenza.

Despite the lack of COVID in the facility, Oak Hill was still following mask mandates since it was considered a “moderate risk” according to Illinois Department of Public Health standards.

On a positive not, the facility’s staffing issues are improving.

Due to a recent addition of new licensed practical nurses at Oak Hill, Emmerich said the facility will be “completely” staffed pending the return of two nurses currently on maternity leave.

Emmerich reported the LPN hires allowed Oak Hill to remove a nursing position post from Indeed.com, an online employment website, for the first time in three years.

She also pointed out the entire debt service on construction for the relocated Monroe County Nursing Home – now Oak Hill – has officially been paid as of late February.

The new facility was completed in late 2006, with the total cost of $24 million including the addition of the Evergreen Pointe rehabilitation wing in 2017.

Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein also referenced the now debt-free facility during his quarterly financial report.

Koenigstein began by noting record sales tax revenue in December – the first month of the county’s fiscal year.

He told commissioners sales tax revenue has been increasing every month, speculating the rise may be a function of inflation or possibly the county’s “shop local” mentality.

With some departments over budget and some well under, Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean asked if there was any need for concern.

Koenigstein said the county’s finances are proceeding as expected, explaining the variance in department budget percentages are due to a number of factors, none of which are out of the ordinary.

Commissioners then turned to several topics which have garnered extensive discussion in the past months.

In deciding a path forward for a county policy regarding miscellaneous and travel expenses, commissioners agreed to provide guidelines to department directors rather than creating a codified system.

The guidelines discussed were a “good start,” McLean said.

The more pressing matter of the county’s credit policy neared resolution, although it was once again deferred until the next meeting in order to tweak a few particular issues.

In February, McLean raised the issue of lines of credit and credit cards being issued for county departments without adequate oversight.

During the March 17 meeting, McLean reiterated commissioners “should be concerned” about the issue, citing several recent instances of financial misconduct involving at least one area municipal government employee.

Several department heads in attendance offered their input, and an official policy is expected to come closer to adoption during the April meeting.

Also discussed at length was the county’s “flag lot” issue.

A flag lot is one which has several small, parallel strips of land near a roadway which connect to larger lots as they proceed away from the roadway.

The practice was outlawed in Monroe County in 1995, although there are two existing instances of such lots which were created before the ordinance took effect.

One undeveloped collection of flag lots remains the focus of discussion, as the owner of the lots is seeking remedy from the county in the event of future development.

The main problem is providing access to any residences in the area, as the primary entry road and connecting driveways would involve multiple rights of way with multiple owners.

One official who spoke on the matter was Metzger, who theorized potential future home owners on the flag lot parcels would eventually seek county maintenance on what should be a private lane if the developer was allowed to create a single access road while maintaining the “flag lot” layout.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner was of the opinion that the developer knew the situation he was creating by platting the flag lot properties, suggesting the county should not have to make concessions for a situation the property owner knew he was creating.

After discussion it was decided to not act on the matter until a formal recommendation is approved by the Monroe County Planning Commission.

The topic was discussed at length during the February planning commission meeting, but no official action was taken.

Wagner then spoke briefly, as he was on hand to seek approval of a change to his department’s restaurant inspection fee schedule, which was approved.

The next meeting of the Monroe County Board begins at 8:15 a.m. April 7 at the Monroe County Courthouse.