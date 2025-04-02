Superintendent shift in Columbia

Chris Grode and Amanda Ganey

While the Columbia School Board’s March meeting was heavy on library talk, the board also addressed a number of other matters, including setting a plan regarding the district’s future leadership.

A major action item came following a lengthy executive session, with the board approving a transitional contract for Columbia Assistant Superintendent of Schools Amanda Ganey to take on the role of superintendent next year.

Ganey is set to take over the role from current Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode, who is set to enjoy his last day with the district on July 30, 2026.

With quick and unanimous approval at the meeting, Grode and Ganey spoke on the matter afterward, with Grode voicing anticipation for his own retirement, Ganey’s future and what’s on the horizon for the district.

“I’m excited to pursue my retirement along those lines, and I’m extremely excited for Columbia to have Dr. Ganey following in my footsteps,” Grode said. “We are currently working toward some initiatives that I look forward to, a few years down the road, coming back and seeing how they’re going.”

Ganey likewise voiced her hopes for the district and her appreciation for the welcome she’s received over the past year.

“I am beyond excited and thrilled to be part of the wonderful community of Columbia,” Ganey said. “I feel as though I’m gonna be able to work with the individuals that are a part of this community to do some wonderful things for students and make a great impact on the learning environment and education for the students in this community. This has truly been the happiest I have been in a leadership spot, and I finally feel like I’ve found my place, so I’m beyond thrilled.”

Also following the executive session, the board voted to approve district administrative raises and non-union, non-certified raises.

The board also voted on a number of action items in the earlier part of the meeting, approving an only slightly changed set of student fees for the 2025-26 school year as well as IHSA membership and a finalized calendar for the current school year, the final school day set for May 28 while the previously established graduation date is unchanged.

The largest action item of the meeting concerned phase two of ongoing renovations at Columbia High School, the collective bids amounting to $10,255,526.58 with Poetker Construction and subcontractors.

School Board President Greg Meyer spoke highly about the current state of the budget for the project.

“The actual bids came in $3 million under what we were expecting, so we are right back on track,” Meyer said. “Even with inflation, everything else, we hit the nail on the head. Thanks to the committee for that. That was a major, major win for us as a district.”

Board member Adam Hemken also chimed in before the bid’s approval with an update on phase one, noting a great deal of work is set to get done over the next few weeks and expressing his thanks for the patience of high school students and faculty as they work through the construction commotion just outside.

Additionally, the board approved a bid for fiber and power connections to a new scoreboard set to be installed outside, awarding $78,500 to ADL Communications.

The board also approved the non-reappointment of non-tenured teachers, with Grode clarifying this concerned a shift from a financial literacy elective to incorporating financial literacy into STEM.

Also receiving approval were updates to the district’s list of non-tenured teachers.

Pictured alongside Columbia Middle School fifth grade teacher Amber Haven are students who spoke about their recent work programming small electric motors for class projects and presentation during the March 20 school board meeting.

A fair amount of non-library discussion also took place throughout the meeting, with a Columbia Middle School building report featuring both engineering and drama presentations from students.

One group of students, led by fifth grade teacher Amber Haven, spoke about their work programming small electric motors and incorporating the machines into some of their recent class projects. The demonstrated how they used a motor to reposition the sun in a diagram, the broader lesson concerning how the sun’s position affects the shadow of a tree.

Another group led by fifth grade teacher Annie Dent discussed their recent production of “Matilda Jr.” Students talked about the benefits of being on stage for the slightly condensed version of the Broadway show, and Dent spoke about particulars regarding props made locally.

Ganey offered district shout-outs during her report, going on to discuss progress within the social studies and ELA curriculums in the district among other matters.

Grode, in his report, noted the district had received a restitution check relating to former bookkeeper Julie Nappier who was recently sentenced after stealing over $150,000 during her last few years with the district.

Grode also spoke relatively positively about the damage district buildings experienced following the recent storms, noting a sunshade at Eagleview Elementary had remained largely untouched and unmoved.