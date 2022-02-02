Monroe County joins for job fair

As “help wanted” signs are becoming a fixture in Monroe County and beyond, area economic leaders have teamed up to host an upcoming job fair with the goal of helping both businesses and potential employers.

The event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at The Falls Reception and Conference Center in Columbia and will feature well over 50 area businesses – ranging from Red Bud Regional Hospital to Helping Strays to a number of regional banks – an iPad giveaway, free headshots and services from Workforce Development of Monroe County.

Candace Gardner, executive director of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, said her organization, Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Monroe County, Monroe County Economic Development, Waterloo and Columbia all banded together to host the event.

“We just saw that there’s a real need in our community for employment. A lot of our chamber members and just local businesses are looking for employees, and so we decided to get together and try to support them as much as we could by putting it together,” Gardner said.

Registration is free for Monroe County businesses at columbiaillinois.com/jobfair and is $35 for out-of-county businesses. The hosts are also spotlighting registered businesses on the event’s Facebook page.

As registration slots quickly filled, Gardner said there is currently a waiting list and the hosts are talking with The Falls about capacity limits. For businesses who have been waitlisted or cannot otherwise attend, hosts will pass out fliers free of charge at the fair.

“The deadline for Monroe County businesses was Jan. 21, and the second week of January we started really pushing this and we were full before the deadline,” Gardner said. “It just shows there’s a real need for a job fair.”

The hosts can promise a wide variety of employers will be at the fair, offering positions and possibly even on-site interviews for all levels of employment.

Full Circle Sportz owner John Moore said his company is searching for a sports director, soccer and football referees and also volunteers for its adaptive sports programs for athletes with disabilities, but will also be hoping to promote program participation.

“I’m hoping people who are interested in working or volunteering with us will see us and help spread the word. I’ll also have information there for parents who are looking for another sports avenue that is family oriented and cost friendly and looking for a program that focuses on fun and character development,” Moore said.

MAR Graphics of Valmeyer’s vice president of finance Scott Roever said they too are hoping to not only gain employees, but also their business’ reach.

“We are hoping to fill a variety of positions, most of which are entry level positions. For us specifically, the thing we get from job fairs is just getting the word out that we exist. Most Monroe Countians likely do not know anything about our company,” Roever said.

Gardner said the event is not only hoping to serve employers, but many segments of the community.

“It’s not (just) for people who are unemployed,” Gardner said of potential applicants. “If they’re possibly looking for a new career or a new opportunity, or somebody is looking to just maybe get back into the work force, then it’s a great event to come check out.”

With all businesses being in-county or close to county limits, the event is perfect for those looking for an employer close to home, Gardner said.

“It’s free to see what all opportunities are right here in our own county,” Gardner said. “Maybe people are looking to not drive as far. If they’re working outside of the county and they’re looking for something that’s a little closer to home, we would encourage them to show up.”

Job fair participants will be entered into a raffle to win an iPad, and will also be able to get free, professional headshots taken by Nancy Quernheim of Ivy Bell Photography.

“Nancy Quernheim is a chamber member, so she was very gracious to come up there and help out and provide her services,” Gardner said.

Workforce Development of Monroe County will be at the fair supporting both participating businesses and their potential applicants.

“Workforce Development will be there to help with resumes, interviewing tips and will also be talking to the businesses about what they can offer them for training and possible salary compensation,” Gardner said, further explaining, “Workforce Development has programs in place where they can pay for training and then also help the businesses with employee compensation for their salaries while they’re doing the training they need to get people back into the work force.’

And while this year’s Monroe County Job Fair is the first of its kind, it probably won’t be the last.

“If there’s a need, then we will definitely continue to do this,” Gardner said.

For more information, including a full list of attending businesses, visit the Monroe County Job Fair Facebook event page or visit the calendar on Columbia’s webpage.