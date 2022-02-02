U of I Extension director departs

Amy Cope

After two years as a director with the University of Illinois Extension Office, Amy Cope saw her last day last Tuesday.

Cope served as county extension director for Monroe, St. Clair and Madison counties beginning January 2019, following the retirement of longtime director Pam Jacobs.

In a newsletter, Cope said she left the local extension office to pursue another career.

“The past two years have had challenges and many rewards,” Cope stated. “I have enjoyed various experiences and built many relationships that I will cherish throughout my lifetime. Thank you for allowing me to lead this unit and for all of your continued dedication to Illinois Extension and our communities.”

She said leaving the extension was a “difficult decision,” but nevertheless one she feels is best for her and her family.

In an email to the Republic-Times, Cope shared that she plans to continue to support the U of I Extension through volunteering in Monroe County.

“I joined Illinois Extension, leading the unit serving Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties in hopes of making a difference and giving back to the community. I believe those goals were met throughout a very challenging time, even if the impact was for a shorter period of time than planned,” Cope said, later adding, “I plan to continue to support the mission of Monroe County Extension through volunteering and supporting the efforts within Monroe County.”

Until Cope’s position is filled, Lynn Heins, the county extension director for Randolph, Franklin, Williamson, Perry and Jackson counties, will continue to be the interim director for Monroe, St. Clair and Madison counties.

Heins said the director position for these three counties is not posted yet, but those interested should keep an eye on jobs.illinois.edu.