Coronavirus blues: 5 cases in Monroe County

Caution tape surrounds playground equipment at William Zimmer Park on Rogers Street in Waterloo. Playgrounds are off limits as part of social distancing requirements enforced through a state issued stay at home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. JB Pritzker this week announced an extension of the state’s stay at home order through April 30 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

That complies with the latest federal guidelines, which President Donald Trump announced Monday.

Under the extended order, which was set to expire April 7, schools will continue to use e-learning to educate students, non-essential businesses will remain closed and essential businesses like restaurants will still have restrictions.

“We need to maintain our course and keep working to flatten the curve,” Pritzker said.

That comes as the number of coronavirus cases increases at every level around the world.

Monroe County reported a new confirmed case on Wednesday and now has five, according to Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner. It is a man in his 20s who is not hospitalized.

The fourth local resident with COVID-19 is a woman in her mid-70s who remains hospitalized.

The first confirmed case in Monroe County came March 21 and was a Columbia woman in her 40s who had traveled out of state. Two Monroe County women in their 60s were reported as the second and third cases March 24 and 25.

Wagner said none of the first three women are currently hospitalized.

Wagner said there are tests pending involving local residents. He also said a resident of the Integrity Healthcare senior living facility in Columbia who passed away Friday was thought to be getting tested for COVID-19 but it was determined no test was needed.

“Our nursing home remains in close contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health to monitor the virus and secure updated information,” Integrity Healthcare VP of Business Development Kendra O’Neal said Wednesday. “Integrity of Columbia has not had an active COVID-19 case with residents or employees.”

As in Monroe County, the number of positive cases in nearby counties continues to rise.

Neighboring St. Clair County has 53 positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Randolph County has seven confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

The deceased in St. Clair County were women in their 80s and 30s with underlying health issues.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 6,980 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 141 deaths statewide, including an infant from the Chicago area, as of Wednesday. Illinois has tested more than 40,000 people.

The IDPH reported 86 percent of COVID-19 deaths are among patients 60 and older.

Just across the river in Missouri, there are 1,581 cases and 18 deaths, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services reported.

That includes 195 cases in St. Louis City, 57 in St. Louis County, 103 in St. Charles County and 39 in Jefferson County.

Missouri has an order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, while St. Louis city and county are under stay at home orders like Illinois.

The United States is believed to now lead the world in reported coronavirus cases with more than 200,000. Deaths have risen to at least 4,500, which means more people have died from coronavirus than who perished in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Worldwide, there are more than 900,000 coronavirus cases in at least 171 nations. More than 45,000 of those people have died from the illness while nearly 189,000 have recovered.

There are two nearby drive-thru testing sites for coronavirus.

Red Bud Regional Hospital is offering a drive-thru screening site. This is for anyone who has been identified as a high-risk patient requiring COVID-19 testing. Those patients will receive a doctor’s order if they meet the criteria and are pre-authorized with specific instructions to use the testing, the hospital said. Those experiencing symptoms should call their primary care provider for guidance or call the hospital’s emergency room at 618-282-5165.

Memorial Hospital has a drive-thru testing site available in Swansea. People will only be allowed to go to the site if they have prior authorization from their doctor or local health department, however.

As the pandemic continues to worsen, individuals can help in several ways.

Most important is to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and the state’s stay at home order to help slow the spread of the virus.

Using data provided by mobile devices, a Norwegian company called Unacast is tracking how well countries are doing with social distancing – down to the county level – using the metric of decrease in average distance traveled. To view this “social distancing scorecard,” click here.

The U.S. has an A with a 40 percent decrease in average distance traveled, as does Monroe County. Illinois has a B with a decrease of 30-40 percent.

Starting Thursday, the Waterloo Walmart is controlling access to its store by allowing only a certain amount of shoppers inside at one time. Only the grocery entrance to the store will be open.

Another way to help in these trying times is to donate medical supplies to hospitals, which are starting to become overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

Wagner urged any businesses who have N95 masks and other personal protective equipment they are willing to donate to bring them to the Monroe County Health Department, as emergency responders and senior living communities are reporting a shortage.

To contact the health department, call 618-939-3871.

N95 masks cover the nose and mouth and help protect the wearer from breathing in hazardous substances. PPE includes items such as gloves, safety glasses and shoes, earplugs or muffs, hard hats, respirators, or coveralls, vests and full body suits.

BJC HealthCare and other hospitals are also asking for donations for items like surgical masks, respirators, infrared and forehead thermometers with disposable covers, footwear covers, disposable isolation gowns, Tyvek contamination suits, face shields or industrial grinding shields with head harness sand plastic shield, goggles or eye protection, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and nasopharyngeal swabs.

The closest places to drop off those donations are at either Memorial Hospital in St. Clair County.

A final way healthy individuals can help is by donating blood, as there is a severe shortage due to blood drive cancellations in response to the pandemic.

To schedule an appointment to safely give blood through the American Red Cross, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.