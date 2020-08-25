Columbia woman injured in Missouri crash

A Columbia woman was injured in a golf cart crash Friday evening at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred shortly before 7:55 p.m. at 1675 Yacht Club Drive in Osage Beach, Mo.

A 2014 Yamaha Golf Cart driven by Ryan A. Pitts, 42, of Chesterfield, Mo., crossed over the center of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants.

Police said the passengers were Stephen H. Richmond, 31, of Eureka, Mo., and Katie E. House, 33, of Columbia. Pitts and Richmond sustained only minor injuries. House, however, was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries classified on the crash report as serious.