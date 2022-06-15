Columbia teaching couple retires

Columbia couple Becky and Dave Touchette are retiring after 34 years and 32 years in the Columbia school district, respectively.

Becky is originally from Missouri but moved to Columbia and has taught third grade in the school district her entire career.

Becky said she’s always felt an inclination for teaching. Though she’s never cared for babysitting, teaching has been a natural fit for her since she was little.

“That’s what I’ve always wanted to do since I was in second grade,” Becky said. “I’ve never really looked into doing anything else. I started out being a gym teacher and then I was like, ‘No, I want to be a classroom teacher,’ and that’s all I’ve really ever though about.”

Becky also discussed the struggles she and other teachers have experienced the last few years with the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote learning was hard for her and her students, but she especially missed the little things that come with teaching in an actual classroom.

“I guess being in the classroom with the kids, that interaction that you have when you’re face to face with people, you didn’t have that on the computer, and that was the part I was missing,” Becky said. “That classroom conversation, that little stuff that happens in the classroom, teachable moments. You just don’t have that when you’re on a computer.”

Reflecting on what she’ll miss the most, Becky said, “Definitely the kids.” She described how one of her students made her a shirt that said “Retired life is good except I miss my students.”

Dave, who is originally from Cahokia but graduated from Columbia High School, started in the school district in 1990 and has been there ever since.

He’s taught a variety of subjects over the years, from his start as a sixth grade math teacher to his time at CHS teaching business management, computer concepts and driver’s ed.

Dave has also been a coach at the high school for years, coaching among other things football, boys and girls basketball and softball.

He said his favorite memories from his time in the district come from his time as a coach – specifically coaching his daughters.

“Being able to coach my daughters was really nice. That was very enjoyable,” Dave said. “I was blessed with three daughters that were very talented, and so that was definitely the greatest thing about the coaching experience was being able to coach my daughters as they were going through high school.”

In regards to why he was retiring now, Dave said things just happened to align rather conveniently.

Dave said he’s enjoyed his time teaching, but is ready to take a step away.

“It was quite a long run and just exhausting,” Dave said, “but y’know, I never could’ve picked a more gratifying profession than teaching and coaching.”

While Dave said he’s already accepted a part-time position with the district to continue teaching driver’s ed, both he and Becky said their biggest plan for retirement is a road trip.

“We’ve talked about, you know, maybe hitting all the ballparks and following the Cardinals because we’re big Cardinal fans,” Becky said. “Doing that kind of thing. Route 66 out to where it ends.”

Becky added that the two would mostly spend their retirement “catching up on all the things that fell behind when he’s coaching three sports and teaching and I’m teaching.”