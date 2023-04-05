Columbia student expelled

The Columbia School Board met last Wednesday evening primarily to discuss a student disciplinary matter.

Following an executive session that opened the meeting, the board approved the resignation of Columbia Middle School sixth grade social studies teacher William Pitts before moving on to the student disciplinary item.

Though the student went unnamed during the public portion of the meeting, the motion as read by Columbia School Board Member Scott Middelkamp indicated he would be expelled through the end of the current school year and the 2023-24 school year.

The details surrounding the student’s expulsion weren’t specified in the meeting, but the motion said this student “engaged in egregious conduct.”

The motion went on to say that “the student’s continued presence in school poses a threat to safety of other students and staff and substantially disrupts the operation of the school.”

Further, the motion noted there were “no other appropriate disciplinary interventions available” and the “presence of the student at school will foster a culture that the student’s behavior at school is acceptable or tolerated.”

Columbia Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode was unable to offer comment as the matter pertains to student discipline.

Though unconfirmed, the expulsion could be related to an apparent threat made by a Columbia Middle School student on a bus in January.