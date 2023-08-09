Columbia soccer park approved

The Columbia City Council approved a number of items Monday, including a green light for the first phase of a planned youth sports complex near the intersection of Bluff and DD roads.

Columbia resident Jason Glover, executive director of the St. Louis Steamers Soccer Club, spoke on behalf of a group of investors involved in the project’s development.

He explained the first phase will see construction of the first of three turf soccer fields, a parking lot and restroom facilities. A second soccer field and restaurant will be built in the second phase with a smaller third field and additional parking completing the final phase of the current plan.

When Glover brought this plan to the city in September, he noted the Steamers would be involved in the sports complex, but it would not be an official Steamers complex and would be open for use by a variety of clubs.

Ward II Alderman Lauren Nobbe asked if there were plans to utilize an adjacent 40-acre tract.

Glover said there is “no doubt” the investment group would buy the land if given the opportunity.

“As the success of the facility grows, we’re expanding because it’s perfect. It’s a great location,” Glover continued. “It showcases what the city is all about.”

He also noted the fields will likely not be used for just soccer.

Glover said other Steamers facilities are starting to be used for youth lacrosse and field hockey.

With approval Monday night, construction on the first phase could begin as early as September.

“We’re eager to go,” Glover said, adding the fields are expected to be used in the springtime, but there could even be a few teams on the field late this fall.

Another Columbia recreation option is also expanding, as work began last week to pave the GM&O Heritage Trail from Cherry Street south to Centerville Road.

Columbia City Engineer Chris Smith expects that phase of the trail to be complete within two to three months depending on weather.

Smith added he plans on sending a third phase of the trail project out for bid in September.

Council also approved a $1.2 million bid for the first phase of a project to resurface, widen and perform curb and gutter work on Ghent Road from Christina Court to the Palmer Creek Bridge.

Smith said this project should be completed in about four months.

Smith added the Carl Street Bridge replacement project will not happen this year as the city is still securing right-of-way for one piece of property.

Once the final right-of-way is approved, the city can begin administrative work for the project, but Smith explained there is still a long lead time for a required box culvert, which cannot be ordered until the project officially begins.

In other business, aldermen approved an ordinance which will allow a stop sign to be installed at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and Justin Drive.

Residents in the area contacted the city with safety concerns as the intersection is an uncontrolled, three-way intersection.

Aldermen also approved a new collective bargaining agreement with Columbia EMS.

The new contract raises existing wages just over 12 percent in the first year of the three-year agreement to “ensure competitiveness with surrounding services,” with raises of 3 percent in years two and three.

In addition to the wage increases, the new agreement makes wages for all holidays twice the base hourly rate. Previously, the double-time holiday rate only applied to employees mandated to work holidays.

The new agreement increases maximum sick leave accrual and adds a provision for lateral hires for personnel with experience with other agencies.

A request was approved for the Columbia Fire Protection District to allow fire department command staff to view and monitor all open fire events using dispatching and record management software currently used by the Columbia Police Department.

Use of the system will allow fire department personnel to coordinate resources more easily when there is high call volume.

At the beginning of the meeting, CPD Sgt. Josh Bayer was recognized for his 20 years of service. Bayer began work in Columbia as a part-time dispatcher in 1998 before joining the police department in 2003.

After being added to an amended state disaster declaration July 25 due to the June 30 storm which produced widespread damage in the city and near vicinity, Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm has begun submitting applications for storm relief funding.

Columbia Mayor Bob Hill thanked Brimm for his work in coordinating and submitting applications to various state and federal agencies, adding the city has submitted requests for just over $399,000 in relief funds for related to storm response and cleanup.

He added there has been no communication about when Columbia residents and business owners can expect availability for relief applications.

Hill said once the information is released, the city will provide links on its website and social media platforms.

Hill also read several letters from residents who thanked various city departments – specifically the Columbia Department of Public Works – for their timely and diligent work in the aftermath of the storm.