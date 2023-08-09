County in good financial shape

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners heard a positive report about the county’s financial standing during its Monday morning meeting.

Keith Slussen of Columbia accounting firm Fick, Eggemeyer & Williamson began by reviewing Monroe County’s net fiscal position.

As of July 19, the county was just under $47.5 million in the black for “governmental activities,” with county-owned Oak Hill senior living and rehabilitation center ending 2022 with a balance of $9.3 million.

While Oak Hill’s position was down by just over $440,000 from the previous year due to expenses from using agency staffing, Slussen said the $4.1 million increase – and overall net position – allows Monroe County “to face any immediate financial challenges without drastic reductions in services.”

While the county still owes bond obligations of just over $2.1 million for the construction of Oak Hill in 2005, Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein explained the funds which could be used to pay off the debt service is earning more interest – a rate of about 5 percent – than the bond interest, which is 3 percent.

Another positive, according to Slusser’s report, is that Monroe County IMRF and SLEP pensions are fully funded, leading to rates for both being decreased in 2023.

In other business, commissioners approved a $100,000 motor fuel tax supplement for expenses related to recent storms.

Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger requested $50,000 for labor and $50,000 for equipment costs related to storm cleanup efforts in the Columbia area.

Monroe County was added to a state disaster declaration due to the June 30 storm, which makes the county and its municipalities eligible for state and federal relief funds.

Monroe County EMS Director Carla Heise was also on hand Monday to ask the board to consider future funding for a “quick response vehicle,” or QRV.

Heise said a QRV could be used for minor or non-urgent incidents within the county.

She explained the QRV would be operated by a single paramedic, which would keep other EMS personnel available for service.

Heise noted EMS calls currently require multiple people for response in addition to taking at least one ambulance out of service.

Commissioners will consider the request during 2024 fiscal year budget hearings this fall.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a flood plain variance for owners of a property on Levee Road to operate a sod-growing business.

The next meeting of the Monroe County Board will be Aug. 21 at 8:15 a.m.