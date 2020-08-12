Columbia schools switch to remote

In a change of course, the Columbia School District announced Monday it will begin its school year with remote learning only.

The district had previously planned to take a hybrid approach that would have had students learning remotely three days a week and in-person two days a week.

Columbia will now have only remote learning for at least the first nine weeks after school leaders examined the latest coronavirus data for Monroe County and spoke to health officials and the Regional Office of Education.

“The long and short of it is, Monroe County (coronavirus) numbers have been steadily increasing,” Columbia Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode told the Republic-Times. “We can’t add a congregation of students and teachers and whatnot back to our schools when our numbers are increasing.”

In a letter sent to parents on Monday, Grode said the county being placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s list of counties at the warning level for COVID-19 prompted a conversation with local leaders about the district’s plans this fall.

“Understanding that the positivity rate across the county has steadily risen in recent days/weeks, along with the fact that the positivity rate among our school-age children has also significantly increased in recent days/weeks, the decision to keep our community safe was made,” Grode wrote in the letter. “These metrics are concerning and unfortunate.”

Grode said the district will determine a timeline to begin school with its hybrid plan in conjunction with the Monroe County Health Department, with the goal being an eventual return to full in-person instruction.

For now, online instruction will begin Aug. 20 for all students. Building principals will provide more information to their specific pupils, and the district plans to release a video on social media explaining its decision in greater depth.

Grode said the announcement has “angered many people,” with one common refrain being that children have attended day cares with minimal issues.

But a school presents many different challenges and risks than a day care, according to Grode.

“When people are telling me their kids have been going to day cares and it seems to be working, day cares are smaller than what we would have had in our hybrid model,” he said.

Hilltop Kid’s Learning Center at 1 Christchurch Way in Columbia closed at the end of July after an office worker who did not have direct contact with children contracted COVID-19.

The school district also announced that it will not have junior high school sports this fall, which Columbia Athletic Director Scott Horner confirmed.

Grode said the school is more able to practice safety measures like social distancing with high school sports, and the risks outweighed the rewards for junior high sports.

“It’s one of those situations that’s just a tough call,” Grode said.