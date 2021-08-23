Columbia man accused of secret home bathroom videos

Andrew Thompson

A Columbia man was charged Friday with secretly recording multiple people inside the bathroom of his home earlier this year.

The Columbia Police Department issued a press release stating that Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer issued an arrest warrant for Andrew W. Thompson, 29, of Columbia. The warrant was for unauthorized video recording, which is a Class 4 felony.

Thompson’s bond was set at $50,000. He was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Police said this charge resulted from an investigation initiated last Wednesday, after a concerned citizen contacted Columbia police.

“Due to Thompson’s position as a teacher with Columbia Unit School District #4, (police) immediately notified District #4 and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.”

In addition to being a teacher, Thompson is a coach in the school district and also serves as a youth minister for a local church.

Court information alleges that on May 17, Thompson “knowingly and unlawfully without consent of (four victims who are only identified by initials) knowingly made a recording of them while they were in the bathroom of his residence.”

Columbia police said the investigation continues.

“At this time, it is not believed any video recording was conducted on school property, nor were any juveniles involved,” police said.

Columbia School Superintendent Chris Grode declined comment on behalf of the school district regarding Thompson, only saying that “the school district does not comment on personnel issues or ongoing investigation.”