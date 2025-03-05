Columbia making water play 



Pictured is an infrastructure plan of a property along Route 3 north of Hanover Road which is the site of the nearly completed Old Monroe Distillery Co. The yellow line shows the path of a 12-inch main which will run under Route 3 to connect to a 16-inch main on the west side of the highway. At bottom right in blue is the proposed site of a future water tower on the property. The City of Columbia plans on using the water mains and tower to provide water service for future development along Route 3 south of the current city limits.

With the tentative opening of the Old Monroe Distilling Co. multi-purpose venue just weeks away, there seems to be only one key ingredient missing: water.

During Monday night’s Columbia City Council meeting, several action items were approved to not only get the new business up and running, but also to move forward with one of the city’s primary objectives as stated in its new comprehensive plan passed at the beginning of the year.

The first item was an amendment to an existing ordinance passed in January which Columbia officials see as the first step in providing water utilities to potential residential and business development south of the current city limits to the area north of Hanover Road and west of Route 3.

As previously reported, the owners of Old Monroe Distillery Co. have agreed to build infrastructure which will connect an 8-inch main from the business itself to a new 12-inch water main on the west side of Route 3, which will then be taken underneath the highway to attach to a 16-inch main on the east side of Route 3.

The amendment passed Monday night modifies the path of the 12-inch main.

The original plan was to have the 12-inch main run parallel to the property line of a residence at 9051 Route 3 and continue east underneath the highway to the 16-inch main owned by Illinois American Water.

The amendment still has the 12-inch main continue east parallel to the residence, but once it approaches Route 3, it will turn 90 degrees north along the highway before making another 90 degree turn to east under Route 3 connecting to the 16-inch main just near Klohr Toen Lane, about 700 feet north of the original connection point.

While there was no specific reason for the amendment stated during discussion or in the agenda packet for Monday’s meeting, one of the business owners shared some details with the Republic-Times on Tuesday.

Adam Stumpf, who owns Old Monroe Distilling Co. with his wife Laura, said the contractor for the project was having difficulty obtaining temporary construction easements for the original design of the water main.

He added that getting water to the business is the “last thing to do” before the finishing touches are put on the new customer experience center, which Stumpf said is slated to open in early April.

Stumpf also pointed out the connection to the existing Illinois American Water main provides the water pressure needed for the structure’s fire suppression system.

The Stumpfs also agreed to be annexed into Columbia when land to the Old Monroe property becomes part of the city limits.

The property where new infrastructure was originally designed to connect south of Klohr Toen Lane is owned by the City of Waterloo.

During a Waterloo utility meeting last month, Waterloo Public Works Director JD Landeck divulged that Waterloo is working with previous water supplier Illinois American on an extension to acquire Illinois American’s 16-inch main – the same line which Columbia plans to use for its utility expansion.

Work on boring underneath Route 3 had already begun prior to approval of the ordinance amending the original municipal services agreement passed Jan. 21.

Another city water project utilizing the Old Monroe property also moved forward Monday night.

The council approved a proposal for engineering services with Curry & Associates Engineers for design and construction inspection services for an elevated water tank on the southeast corner of the Old Monroe property.

“As part of the city’s efforts to extend utility services south of existing corporate limits in support of economic growth along the Route 3 corridor, an elevated storage tank is needed to enhance water service availability in the area,” the agenda item report stated.

The cost of the services is not to exceed $235,000.

A letter from Curry & Associates to Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm dated Feb. 28 provided an initial estimate for the total budget of a potential water tower project between $2.4 million and $2.8 million.

In other business, somewhat water-related, Columbia resident Carl Woodcock addressed the council during public input regarding a drainage issue on North Briegel Street which has led to his house being flooded multiple times in the past few years.

Woodcock has spoken during meetings several times in the past year, claiming the city is dragging its feet in resolving the issue.

Woodcock has expressed disappointment at the lack of communication from city officials. In one instance, he sent emails to all eight city aldermen and other officials, but only two aldermen acknowledged or responded to his message.

During Monday’s meeting, Woodcock was critical of Brimm, who he claimed did not provide engineering firm Gonzalez Company a flash drive Woodcock gave the city as documentation of the drainage issues.

Brimm responded by pointing out there are methods to send information besides delivery of a flash drive.

While the city has done some work in the area, Woodcock claims the size of the drainage pipes are still not adequate to handle stormwater runoff during heavy downpours.

In an email to the Republic-Times, Brimm explained the city had Gonzalez Companies perform a study of the drainage issue.

“Through this study, the qualified professionals working on this issue determined an incremental approach to resolving the conditions experienced is the best path forward,” Brimm wrote.

He added materials for the “drainage solution” as proposed by Gonzales Companies have been received, and plans to complete the improvement are “scheduled in the near future.”

Brimm also noted the city’s public works department observed a “significant root blockage” which was removed from the main with hopes that it will “greatly improve the ability of the main to convey sewage away from his property.”

Woodcock’s frustration with what he sees as an inadequate response from the city was apparent Monday night.

During his public input time, Woodcock perceived Mayor Bob Hill was not paying attention to his comments.

“Would you mind looking at me, sir, Mayor, or were playing on your phone, sir?” Woodcock asked.

Hill responded by telling Woodcock, “I don’t need to look at you. Just address the crowd, or you’re out.”

The other person to speak during public comment has also had issues with city officials in the recent past.

Robert Reichert, who resides on Hillcastle Lane, was also on the agenda to challenge a decision made by the city’s zoning hearing officer Fred Keck.

Keck found that Reichert did not satisfy requirements for the variance he sought on an “accessory structure” on Reichert’s property.

The city also claimed Reichert had already built the structure without obtaining proper permits prior to seeking a variance.

Reichert claims he was making “repairs” to an existing structure.

During his public comment, Reichert also expressed frustration arising from an alleged lack of communication by the city officials and unclear explanation of procedure

He then threatened litigation against the city in the matter.

When the item was brought up for consideration, Columbia City Attorney Terry Bruckert asked Reichert if he had obtained counsel.

Reichert said he had not.

Bruckert then explained the agenda item could be tabled and brought up during the March 17 meeting, and it would still be in the 21-day window for administrative review.

Reichert then indicated he would like to hire an attorney, and the matter was postponed to the next meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m. March 17 at City Hall.