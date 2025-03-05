Osterhage honored for service

Ryan Osterhage

A local banker who’s had a hand in a number of community organizations over the years is being recognized by the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce for his service and work toward improving both his hometown and Monroe County as a whole.

Ryan Osterhage was born in Belleville, and his family has long had roots in the area. He primarily called Waterloo home growing up, graduating from Waterloo High School in 1997.

He later graduated from the University of Illinois, majoring in economics. He entertained studying both science and math, though he ultimately found himself drawn toward the field he had long thought he’d wind up in.

“I guess when I was younger I kinda always thought about possibly going into banking at some point, and it just ended up aligning,” Osterhage said.

Osterhage offered a brief overview of his career, with a few years out of college spent working with a mortgage company in St. Louis. He spent the subsequent 20 years working in banking, starting with Commercial State Bank before the change to Midland States Bank and ultimately landing at his current position with the Bank of Monroe County.

While Osterhage is continuing a long banking career, it is for his wider work in the community that he’s being honored by the chamber with the distinguished Community Service Award.

Speaking on his interest in community involvement, he remarked that it’s something of a family trait. He noted a number of his family members have been involved in various clubs and organizations, with a few being Oddfellows and some volunteering with the fire department.

“I think I could always look back and see different family members, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and everyone that were always involved in something extra. Maybe not always a civic organization but always in different kinds of clubs,” Osterhage said. “There’s just a long tradition there that I kinda picked up on. When there was an opportunity to get involved in something, I usually did.”

With a family history with the fire department, it’s little wonder Osterhage himself volunteered with the Waterloo Fire Department for 15 years. He found himself stepping away from the work as his family grew, he and his wife now having three young daughters.

As he said, it was around the same time he stepped away from the department that he briefly had a hand in Child’s World Preschool at St. Paul United Church of Christ before the school became more closely overseen by the church.

“I guess the older I’ve gotten I’ve become more family focused, that’s kinda when Child’s World came into play,” Osterhage said. “For a short period of time, I had more of a treasurer look at things for advice in that regard.”

Among Osterhage’s longer running contributions to the community has been the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce. He’s been a member of the group for 19 years, including 11 years on the board of directors as well as spending some time serving as board president.

He has likewise worked toward the county’s economic growth as he’s worked with the Monroe County Economic Development Corporation since around 2014, serving as chairman for three years.

Osterhage spoke to his work and the larger purpose and mission of the MCEDC.

“It’s really looking at trying to provide incentives or bring all the tools that we have in our tool box to the businesses in order to help them survive and be viable in the county, not some other county or some other state, hopefully here at home in our backyard,” Osterhage said.

Osterhage’s other work in the community involves serving on the board of Monroe County startUP, supporting young entrepreneurs as he’s spoken to classes to provide a banking perspective.

His work has also taken him into St. Clair County where he’s helped manage the foundation benefitting SAVE or St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises, an entity he compared to Monroe County’s Human Support Services in its mission to help those with developmental disabilities.

In addition to these economic contributions to the county, Osterhage also serves as a youth soccer coach with the Waterloo Sports Association, having played the sport himself for much of his life.

Former Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candace Gardner spoke highly of Osterhage, having worked alongside him for a number of years, chiefly when he was serving on the chamber board.

“I would say that Ryan really had a commitment to foster the community’s growth and the success of the organizations that he was a part of,” Gardner said. “I always admired how Ryan served others but did it without seeking any type of recognition, which to me exemplifies the true spirit of community service.”

Gardner further noted Osterhage’s efforts as he served the chamber as president amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was during a really difficult time for the community and for business owners and economic growth because it was during COVID, but Ryan was very diligent as the president of the board for the Chamber of Commerce in seeking out grants and relief funds and making sure that the business owners were aware of those and supporting them and their needs during that time,” Gardner said.

Another former chamber executive director, Roberta Rohwedder, also spoke highly of Osterhage and his work in the community. She noted his excellent work as a colleague both in banking and in the chamber.

“He just had a great work ethic, and he was always there to help if I ever needed anything, any questions banking or chamber related,” Rohwedder said. “He’s an asset to the community. He’s here to help anyone, and I think he’s very deserving of the award.”

Regarding the Community Service Award, Osterhage spoke humbly about the recognition.

“I would just say I’m incredibly grateful for the award,” Osterhage said. “I’ve seen the past recipients over the decades, and that’s some big shoes to stand next to. I hope I can keep contributing and helping the community in various forms and fashions for a long, long time.”

Osterhage will be honored during the Waterloo Chamber’s Annual Social taking place March 20 at Acorns Golf Links. For tickets or more information, call 618-939-5300.