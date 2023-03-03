Columbia Ice Eagles | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week the Columbia Eagles high school club ice hockey squad. Columbia ended its season with a 6-2 win Thursday over Triad to capture the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 1A championship. Columbia won game one of the best-of-three finals last Tuesday over Triad, also by a 6-2 count. Team members, not pictured in order, are Quentin Frentzel, Anderson Judy, Dalton Fitzgerald, Andrew Donjon, Sam Muren, Ryan Foster, Rece Sanderson, Nathan Carr, Jacob Hall, Broedy Furlow, Max Keeven, Carter Lynch, Carter Toal, Jaden Laue, Cam Ax, Mason Neidbalski, Kraig Spisak, Mikah Meinhardt, Jack Reuss, Landen Albrecht, Philo Speichenger and Drake Ramage.