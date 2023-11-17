Columbia Blue Jays | Teams of the Week

The Republic-Times teams of the week are three youth football squads in the Columbia Blue Jays program which won Southwestern Illinois Youth Football Conference titles over the weekend in their respective age divisions. At top is the Blue Jays JV 1 squad that defeated Waterloo to complete a 10-0 season. Pictured, front row, from left, are Damyn Schlemmer, Trey Keeven, Kolby Eugea, Braxton McCall, Stryker Durbin, Easton Simshauser, James Zahn and Ryan Kujwa; second row: Manny Garcia, Maddox Bieber, Wyatt Dillon, Karson Barrnet, Grant Stapleton, Kai Lawson, Dakota Johnson, Isaac Ballard and Jayce Albers; back row: James Munden, Steve Bieber, Jason Stapleton, Marc Garcia, Matt Simshauser and Mike Dillon. At center is the Blue Jays Sophomore squad that downed Pinckneyville, 15-6, to win its league title and finish 9-1. Team members are Madden O’Brien, Jacoby Johnson, Chase Mathews, Cason Mathews, Nolan Schutzenhofer, Tanner Range, Cole Dillon, Drew Flowers, Wyatt Flowers, Benny Knysak, Hayden Hooker, Greyson Higgerson, Cash House, Chase Edgar, Charlie Brimm, Declan Lillis, Liam Duggar, Hudson Baltz, Charles Dill, Oliver Luebbehusen, Jaxson Paulek, Nolan Reichert, Conway Bayer, Thomas Newcom, Eli Golliday, Micah Doerr, Everett Darr, CJ Lawson and Wyatt Smith. At bottom is the Blue Jays Varsity squad that went undefeated on the season. Pictured are Keegan Hudson, Jackson Lawal, Charlie Rowe, Max Antolik, Will Dalpoas, Xavier Voegele, Kaden Rainbolt, Mason McTearnon, Hudson Search, Ryder Corbin, Chase Friederich, Caleb Doerr, Lennon Phillips, Kaden Ross, Jack Bozsa, Aven Janik, Talon Alberter, Lennox Keller, Ellis Totten, Austin Smith, Steven Mueth, Wyatt Barth, Liam Kilian, Griffen Laskowski, Malakhi Bassett, Braxton Barnett, Aiden Neff, Reed Sternau, Mark Becherer and Emmitt Wheatley.