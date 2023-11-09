WHS girls cross country | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- November 9, 2023

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls cross country team. With a ninth place Class 2A showing Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria, the Bulldogs became the highest placing state cross country squad in school history. The WHS girls were led by junior Cameron Crump in 10th place, followed by senior Danielle Mudd in 57th, senior Angelynn Kanyuck in 66th, junior Ava Rau in 137th, junior Emily Lepp in 175th, junior Kamryn Rader in 182nd and sophomore Calla Espenschied in 226th place. 

