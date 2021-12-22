CMS girls basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team. The Eagles went 14-4 on the season and placed second in the Cahokia Conference Tournament. As a team, they set a new school record by allowing only 20.1 points per game. Jersie Thompson had over 100 points and 100 rebounds on the season and Kinley Jany set a new school record averaging 15.8 points per game. She finished with 283 points, which was eight points shy of the school season record. Pictured, front row, from left, are Sydnie Fitch, Lauren Overbey, Lillie Prater, Ella Horner and Ava Mathews; back row: Assistant Coach Amy Froess, Grace Yearian, Jersie Thompson, Maura Kohlenberger, Kinley Jany, Paige Webb, Kennedy Daniels and Head Coach Keith Jany.