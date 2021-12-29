Bulldogs Wrestling Club | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Bulldogs Wrestling Club youth program. The club, consisting of young wrestlers from the Waterloo and Red Bud area, have enjoyed a successful month of December. At the Edwardsville Open held Dec. 18-19, Bulldogs wrestlers brought home 12 first place medals, 10 second place medals and nine third place medals. The Bulldogs also won the first place team trophy at the Highland Howl on Dec. 12 and took first place of 36 teams during the 38th annual Bulls Wrestling Tournament in Bethalto at the start of the month.