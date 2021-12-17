WHS boys and girls bowling | Teams of the Week

The Republic-Times Teams of the Week are the Waterloo High School boys and girls varsity bowling squads. Both Bulldogs bowling teams won the Columbia Kegler Tournament at West Park Bowl on Saturday. The WHS boys defeated Mt. Vernon in the final and were led by Logan DeFosset in second overall at 1,430 (238.3 per game average). His high game was a 299, and he rolled a three-game series of 808 for a new school record. The WHS girls defeated Salem in the final and were led by Carleigh McFarlane in second overall at 1,157 (192.8 per game average). Her high game was 227. Last Wednesday, the WHS boys improved to 4-0 in conference play by rolling a school record team series of 3,378.