CHS cheerleading | Team of the Week
- February 5, 2025
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School cheerleading squad. The Eagles placed second in the small varsity team division Saturday at the Mascoutah Sectional to qualify for the IHSA state cheerleading meet taking place Feb. 7-8 in Bloomington. Last month, Columbia won the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state meet in its division. Team members are Ava Stanley, Maya Dill, Morgan Kelley, Lylah Bridges, Mia McConachie, Daylen Stevens, Lucy Moore, Sophia Walters, Maddie Mudd, Elle Davis and Addie Ramage.