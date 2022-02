The Republic-Times Teams of the Week are the Columbia High School and Waterloo High School varsity competitive cheerleading squads. Both concluded their seasons with 10th place finishes at the IHSA State Meet on Saturday in Bloomington. Columbia competed in the small team division. Waterloo competed in the medium team division. Both advanced out of the preliminary rounds on Friday out of 25 squads. This was the highest IHSA state finish in program history for WHS cheerleading.