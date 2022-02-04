WHS boys bowling | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School boys bowling squad coached by Matt Beck. Waterloo capped off its historic season by placing 10th in the IHSA State Bowling Meet at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon over the weekend. Brady Stumpf placed 20th overall with a 12-game average of 216.25. Logan DeFosset placed 21st overall, averaging 216.16 through 12 games. The Bulldogs won conference, regional and sectional titles en route to the state tourney. “This year’s team was one to remember for a very long time,” WHS bowling coach Matt Beck said.