Chester Bridge project moves ahead

The Chester Bridge connecting Missouri and Illinois will be replaced, and the Missouri Department of Transportation recently announced the team in charge of the project.

Ames Team was named as the company to replace the Chester Bridge, which connects Chester to Perryville, Mo.

The bridge will be constructed upstream from the existing structure and will be twice as wide as the original.

MoDOT Project Director Brian Okenfuss said the selected contractor team had to meet or exceed several goals including replacing both structures within the project budget using durable 100-year, low maintenance structures; providing a safe and reliable transportation solution for all modes of transportation; completing the project no later than Dec. 1, 2026 with the least impacts to all modes of transportation; and delivering the project safely while utilizing a diverse workforce.

The Ames Team will construct a three-tower, cable-stayed bridge, and completion is anticipated by the end of 2026.

The new bridge will cost approximately $284 million to complete.

The current truss bridge was constructed in 1942.

Approximately 7,000 vehicles use the bridge daily. Traffic will continue to use the existing structure during construction of the new Chester Bridge, with no long-term lane closures anticipated.