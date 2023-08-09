Charron joins Waterloo City Council

Tina Charron

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter on Monday officially appointed Tina Charron to the Ward III seat on the Waterloo City Council vacated by Jason Goff, who resigned in June due to a conflict of interest involving his employment with the city after being elected in April.

Charron, who works as Director of Student Services with the Monroe-Randolph County Regional Office of Education and is the wife of Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron, previously served as Executive Director of House of Neighborly Service.

That organization, located at 217 W. Mill Street in Waterloo, provides a myriad of services to those in need.

A Mt. Vernon native who has resided in Monroe County since 2001, Charron said her prior work with HNS and current employment with the ROE have made her familiar with many of the resources available to local residents. These positions have also allowed her to work together with city and county leaders on various matters.

“Being a part of this community is a big part of my life,” she said.

As for the appointment, Charron said Darter approached her about the possibility, and she was glad to accept.

“I was surprised,” she told the Republic-Times. “It wasn’t necessarily on my radar, but I was happy he chose me. It’s an honor to be appointed, and I’m excited for the opportunity to learn.”

Charron will serve on the city council until the next municipal election in April 2025, after which her seat will be decided for a two-year term to expire in 2027. Also up for election in April 2025 is the other Ward III council seat currently occupied by Kyle Buettner.

So in 2025, there will be two Ward III aldermen elected – one for two years and another for four.

Charron said she will do her best to serve the residents of Waterloo.

“I’m a very open and honest person,” she said. “I will share honestly any opinions I have, and I am always willing to hear suggestions and learn from the community.”

Darter confirmed it was he who reached out to Charron for the open council seat.

“I chose to appoint Tina based on her dedication and experience as a community leader with an exemplary reputation and work ethic,” Darter said. “I’m confident Tina will be a balanced and enthusiastic representative for Waterloo.”

Darter said that when he asked Charron if she could serve in this role, her answer was: “I can do this.”

“There was no hesitation,” Darter added.

Monday’s appointment was not accepted unanimously by the council, however.

When Darter sought consent from aldermen on the council, two voted against while five voted in favor.

One of those voting against Charron’s appointment was Ward I Alderman Joel Vogt, son of Jeff “JV” Vogt, who finished second behind Goff in the April 4 election.

In addition to Jeff Vogt, Goff – who has worked as an underground utilities operator with the City of Waterloo since 2001 – garnered more votes than Jason Jones Sr., Josh Perschbacher and Steve Poettker in the five-man race.

The other vote against Charron’s appointment was Ward II Alderman Jim Hopkins, who was hoping for a discussion amongst the council before voting began but received none.

“I think it’s been a disservice to Ward III,” Hopkins said. “I disagree with your process. I got one piece of paper, no resume, no phone number, no nothing to talk to her. And I disagree with your decision.”

Darter told the Republic-Times after the meeting he had notified Hopkins of this appointment last month and was under the impression Hopkins was in favor.

Darter reminded the council following Monday’s 5-2 vote approving the appointment that “the mayor can choose who he wishes as long as they are a registered voter and reside in Ward III.”

Joel Vogt offered the following response at that time:

“I’m aware of that, but it also says ‘advice and consent’ in the city municipal code. Without advisement, there’s no consent in my eyes.”

After the meeting, Joel Vogt said he “will reserve judgement on the actual appointment,” and that his dissenting vote Monday was “not in direct opposition to (Charron), just the process” and that he generally agrees with the statements made by Hopkins on the matter.

Darter told the Republic-Times on Tuesday that Jeff Vogt was the first person he contacted about his decision to appoint Charron, and that others were considered for the vacated council seat.

As for the recent candidates for the Ward III seat in the April election, Darter said being a candidate had not been a factor in any other recent mayoral appointments prior to him taking office.

He also pointed to the importance of a woman having representation on the council as a factor in his decision, citing past council members Vicki Koerber and Rita Trantham as positive examples.

“Rita and Vicki brought different viewpoints to the council when they served,” Darter said. “I think we probably want that kind of representation again for the city.”

Revisiting Goff’s sudden resignation, as reported previously, Darter said Goff had researched whether it was legal for him to run for the position prior to the April 4 election and determined he could do so.

Once Goff prevailed, however, it became a different story.

“The Illinois Municipal League calls it incompatibility,” Darter was quoted in a June article as saying. “If you have to recuse yourself from something that has to do with your work and it’s also in the city, there’s an incompatibility. So, basically you can’t do both.”

Darter said the city attorneys leaned on the IML’s advice regarding this matter.