Cates heads American Soybean Association 

Daryl Cates

A Columbia man serves as president of the American Soybean Association.

During its annual meeting in St. Louis this past December, Daryl Cates was elected to the organization’s top position.

Cates previously served as ASA vice president. He is a fourth-generation farmer, raising soybeans, corn, wheat and double crop beans on his family operation.

He’s been on the ASA board since 2018.

Cates returned to the family farm in 1980 after graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in agronomy to farm with his father – who at 90 still helps work ground down and combines.

While at the U of I, Daryl met his wife-to-be, Sandy, and they have three children: Drew, Brett and Megan.

From 1986-1992, Daryl was on the Illinois Soybean Operating Board, which eventually became the Illinois Soybean Association. During those years, he held the office of assistant secretary/treasurer, secretary, treasurer, vice chairman.

In 1988, he was elected to serve on the American Soybean Development Foundation Board, which he did until 1992 when he was appointed to serve on the first board of the United Soybean Board.

After serving a year on the USB board, Daryl concentrated on the farm and raising his family until 2013 when he became a director on the Illinois Soybean Association.

Daryl continued to serve on the ISA board until 2019, including holding the offices of assistant secretary/treasurer, secretary and chairman.

In 2015, Daryl was nominated to serve for Illinois on the ASA WISHH committee, where he has been secretary, chairman and continues to serve.

In 2018, he was elected to also be a director for ASA.

For more information on the ASA, visit soygrowers.com.