Cards-Cubs rivalry bobblehead unveiled

Pictured is the limited edition Cardinals vs. Cubs bobble head unveiled Thursday morning by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Thursday unveiled a limited edition Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals baseball rivalry bobblehead.

The dual bobblehead features Cardinals mascot Fredbird squaring off with Cubs mascot Clark. The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of MLB merchandise.

Each dual bobblehead is individually numbered to only 1,000 and they are available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads are $60 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

This is the second rivalry bobblehead featuring Fredbird and Clark, with the first one selling out quickly in 2017. This version features Fredbird in the Cardinals’ powder blue uniform and Clark in the Cubs’ royal blue uniform.

Opening Day at Busch Stadium was scheduled for Thursday, with the Cardinals set to host the Baltimore Orioles. However, the start of the MLB season was pushed back indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus.

The Cardinals vs. Cubs 2020 MLB London Series is also expected to be cancelled, with the potential of the teams meeting in London in a future season.

“No one knows when the MLB season will start, but we wanted to give fans a reason to smile and something to look forward to on what would have been Opening Day at Busch Stadium,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The Cubs vs. Cardinals rivalry is one of the longest and most intense in baseball and sports, and these bobbleheads are the perfect way to commemorate the passion and excitement while fans patiently wait for the words we’re all longing to hear right now—‘Play Ball’!”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Milwaukee, Wisc., opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019.