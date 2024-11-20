Candidates file for April election

With local elections coming in April, Monday was the deadline for candidates to submit their filings.

There appear to be only a few contested races throughout the county.

In Waterloo, two seats will be contested among prospective city aldermen.

In Ward 3, both a two-year seat and a four-year seat are on the ballot, with Jason Jones and incumbent alderman Kyle Buettner both vying for the two-year position.

Jones has previously run for Ward 3 alderman.

Alderman Tina Charron is set to run unopposed for the ward’s four-year seat.

Also contested is the Ward 4 position, with Jordan Riley and Ryan Hirsch both on the ballot. They will be vying for the council seat to be vacated by Alderman Russ Row Jr.

Other uncontested positions include Alderman Matt Buettner in Ward 1 and Alderman Jim Trantham in Ward 2.

The mayor’s seat in Columbia is up on the ballot, and Bob Hill will remain in the position as he runs unopposed.

Most of Columbia’s governmental seats are similarly settled before ballots are submitted, with Andrew Hitzemann in Ward 1, Mike Lawlor in Ward 2, Paul Khoury in Ward 3, and Derek Reichert for city clerk running unopposed.

Jason Mayer filed for Ward 4 alderman, seeking to fill a seat vacated by longtime Alderman Mary Ellen Niemietz.

Things are also quiet for the Valmeyer Village Board, with Howard Heavner remaining village president and Robert Nowlan, Adam Tyberendt and Timothy Valentine set to serve as trustees.

Hecker’s elections are also uncontested. With Village President Charles Kujawski not running for re-election, current trustee Aaron Eckart is set to take the position.

Kujawski has served as Hecker’s mayor for several years.

James Mueth, Gary Wittenauer and Arnold Eckart are running uncontested for the trio of open trustee positions. Annette Schreder is also set to return as village clerk.

School Board

Following a trend set by government elections in the county, local school board elections are largely uncontested, though there are exceptions.

For Waterloo’s regular four-year terms, residents will be voting for three candidates among incumbents Neil Giffhorn, James Yaekel and John Caupert as well as Lloyd Jarden, who previously ran in 2023.

Waterloo also has a two-year term given the recent retirement of previous Board Secretary Kim Ahne. Nathan Mifflin currently holds the seat and will be finishing out the term as he was the only candidate to file for the two-year term.

Columbia’s school board race is uncontested, with four positions open and only incumbents running, including Board President Greg Meyer, Board Secretary Tyson Search, Andrea Khoury and Adam Hemken.

Valmeyer’s school board election is a step beyond uncontested, as three positions are open but only Stefanie Johnson-Tyberendt and Michelle Skaggs are set to appear on the ballot.

Those interested in serving on the Valmeyer School Board may call 618-935-2100.

Waterloo Park District

The election for the Waterloo Park District Board is likewise uncontested, with current Commissioner Keith Buettner and Vice President Michael Nolte not running for reelection.

Gina Pfund is set to return, as is Curtis Haentzler, though he is set to take over one of the board’s four-year terms despite currently sitting in the seat left by recently retired Commissioner Shelby Mathes.

James Perotti will be taking on the final four-year seat, with the remaining two-year term left empty on the ballot.