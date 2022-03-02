Buzzer-beater ends Gibault’s season

Kaden Augustine of Gibault drives to the basket against Liberty during the Class 1A White Hall Sectional semifinal on Tuesday night. (Paul Baillargeon photo)

Not many gave the Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball team much of a chance against highly-ranked Liberty going into Tuesday’s Class 1A White Hall Sectional semifinal game.

But that’s why they play the game – and the Hawks sure came to play.

In the end, Liberty (26-5) survived with a 44-41 victory on a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the season for Gibault (22-10).

Liberty went on a 12-0 run to start the game, but the Hawks used their trademark physical defensive play to climb back in it. Gibault was only down 22-21 at halftime.

Liberty again built up what looked to be a safe lead, 37-26, early in the fourth quarter, only to see the Hawks fight back to tie it late. A barrage of three-pointers from Gibault’s Kaden Augustine, Kameron Hanvey and Ian Bollinger led the comeback.

A free-throw by Gibault senior Owen Scherff tied the contest at 41-41 with just 1:20 left in the fourth quarter.

But Liberty capitalized on its final possession, with Cannen Wolf sinking a dramatic three-pointer as time expired to survive and advance.

Augustine led the Hawks with 12 points on the night.

