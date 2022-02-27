Hawks claw past Madison for regional title

Gibault’s Ian Bollinger shoots during the third quarter of Saturday’s regional final. See more photos by clicking here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

In a very physical game – as evidenced by a cut above the left eye of Kaden Augustine – the Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball squad won its first regional championship since 2016 at home Saturday night, 31-27, over Madison.

Defense was the theme of the night, and quality shots were at a premium. Fortunately for Gibault, senior Ian Bollinger was on his game.

Bollinger scored 16 points – including 13 in the second half – to pace the Hawks. He hit four clutch free throws in the final minute to solidify victory.

Gibault (22-9) advances to the Class 1A White Hall (North Greene) Sectional, where it will take on Liberty (25-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Even though the Hawks were the away team Saturday night, a packed Hustedde Gymnasium surely gave them home field advantage. They led 7-4 after the first quarter.

Augustine, Gibault’s leading scorer this season, left the contest multiple times due to injury, but willed himself back into the lineup each time. He finished with three points and six rebounds.

A layup by Kameron Hanvey gave the Hawks a 16-10 edge at halftime, setting up what would be an exciting second half of action.

Bollinger started to heat up in the third quarter, and his three-pointer gave Gibault a 25-16 lead with 2:46 left in the frame. But Madison went on an 8-0 run of its own to make it a 25-24 game with five minutes remaining in regulation. Hanvey ended Madison’s run to give the Hawks a little breathing room.

With Gibault trying to run out the clock in the final minute, Madison forced turnovers twice but were unable to capitalize.

Bollinger sank two free throws to put Gibault up 29-24 with 20 seconds left. Following a long three-pointer by Madison with 13 seconds left, Bollinger calmly made two more free throws to ice it for the Hawks.

The title is longtime Gibault head coach Dennis Rueter’s 16th regional championship and comes after four straight below .500 seasons.