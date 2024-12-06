Burglary to vehicle in Columbia

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued about 1:55 p.m. Friday following a burglary to motor vehicle reported in the parking lot of Carrot Patch Child Care Center, 252 Veterans Parkway, Columbia.

The ISPERN broadcast stated that a male possibly of Hispanic origin unlawfully entered a vehicle and stole items inside.

There were three suspect vehicles being sought in connection with the incident, per the ISPERN report: black and silver SUVs and a dark-colored car. There were no front plates on any of these vehicles. One may have had temporary California rear registration.

Taken from an unlocked car in the Carrot Patch parking lot was a debit card and ID, police said.

The last known direction of travel for these suspect vehicles, per the report, was southbound on Route 3 in Columbia from Veterans Parkway.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.