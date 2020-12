Police are investigating multiple burglary reports in the area of Bluff Road south of Columbia.

The first report came about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Woodson Drive in regard to a vehicle being unlawfully entered.

The next report came about 11 a.m. in the 10800 block of Bluff Road. A shed on the property was entered and power tools were missing.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.