Bulldogs to play sprint football at Quincy

Two Waterloo High School seniors have committed to play a unique sport in college upon their graduation this spring.

Noah Ehlers and Collin Groves were members of a successfull Bulldogs football squad that went 9-2, won the Mississippi Valley Conference and advanced to the second round of the IHSA playoffs this past fall.

Both have signed letters of intent to play sprint football at Quincy University.

Quincy is one of the founding members of the Midwest Sprint Football League, which has sponsored intercollegiate play since 2022.

Sprint football follows all standard American football rules, including 11-on-11 play, but a weight limit for individual players means this sport emphasizes speed and agility.

All players must weigh 190 pounds or less.

Sprint football was first played in 1934.

For more information about sprint football, see midwestsprintfootball.com.