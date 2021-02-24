Bulldogs reel off some wins



Waterloo’s Dustin Crawford blocks a shot attempt by Gibault’s Jude Green during Saturday’s rivaly hoops contest won by the Bulldogs. See more photos at republictimes.mycapture.com.

The Waterloo High School boys basketball team is playing winning basketball for the first time in several years.

The last time the Bulldogs were above .500 during a season was back in March 2014.

With three wins in as many days last week, Waterloo sat at 3-2 on the season entering Tuesday’s tilt at Mascoutah. Waterloo hosts Highland on Thursday and Roxana on Saturday.

“Our success can be attributed mostly to our commitment to the defensive end,” first-year Waterloo head coach Scott Spinner assessed.

On Thursday, Waterloo pulled off a 54-51 victory at home against Jerseyville. It was Spinner’s first win as a Bulldogs, and he was presented the game ball.

Waterloo led 37-26 after three quarters and held on late for the win. Logan Calvert led the ‘Dogs with 15 points and nine rebounds. Dustin Crawford added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ty Lenhardt contributed 11 points (9-for-11 on free-throws) and seven rebounds.

On Friday, the Bulldogs downed Civic Memorial at home, 55-40. Crawford was the high-point man for Waterloo in that win, scoring 15 points.

Next up was a Saturday showdown with cross-town rival Gibault. Waterloo posted an impressive 51-32 victory over the Hawks.

Gibault was held to 30.6 percent shooting from the floor, including 1-for-9 from three-point range.

Up seven at halftime, the Bulldogs pulled away from the Hawks courtesy of a 12-2 run to begin the third quarter.

Calvert, a 6-foot-5 junior, was a strong presence inside for Waterloo, scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Lenhardt (who is shooting 43 percent from three-point range this season) added 10 points.

“We knew the rivalry would generate emotion and intensity in our guys, and I think we did a good job of taking that emotion and channeling it into the game plan,” Spinner said.

Spinner added that due to the snow last week, his team played four straight games without a true practice.

“The players have shown an ability to take information from our scouting reports, film sessions and walk-throughs and apply those strategies in the game,” he said. “That’s a very tough task without having practices, so we are very proud of them for doing it.”

Waterloo dropped a 51-36 contest at home Monday night against a tough Triad bunch. The Bulldogs committed 23 turnovers in the loss.

Prior to Saturday’s loss, Gibault (2-4) dropped a Friday night home game to Marquette, 43-37. Sophomore Kameron Hanvey led the Hawks with 17 points.

The Hawks escaped with a 55-51 win at Wood River last Wednesday. Gibault led 35-22 after three quarters but had to hold on late for the narrow road victory.

Ryan Bollinger scored 22 points to lead Gibault. His younger brother, Ian Bollinger, added 12 points.

The Hawks played Tuesday at Mater Dei, play at Red Bud on Friday and host Granite City on Saturday.

Columbia (2-3) has dropped three straight following a 2-0 start.

Columbia dropped a home contest Thursday night to unbeaten Breese Central, 40-37. The Eagles got off to a flying start, leading 13-4 after one quarter. But the Cougars clawed back and took control of the contest from there.

Jackson Holmes led Columbia with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jonah James added 12 points.

On Saturday, Columbia lost 57-45 in double overtime at Carlyle. Holmes again led the Eagles with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Columbia shot just 33 percent from the floor in that loss, including 6-for-27 from three-point range.

On Monday, Columbia lost 63-45 at Okawville. The Eagles trailed 31-19 at halftime.

Dylan Murphy, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, led the Eagles with 17 points, including four three-pointers. Holmes added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Columbia played at Wesclin on Tuesday, hosts Okawville on Thursday and travels to Salem on Saturday.

Valmeyer is 3-2 on the season following Monday’s loss at Steeleville, 60-31. Henry Weber was the high-point man for the Pirates, scoring 13 points.

On Saturday, Valmeyer won 54-40 at New Athens. Jacob Rowold led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds. Nathan Touchette turned in a 14-point, 12-rebound, five-steal performance.

Gannon Birkner scored 16 points to lead New Athens.

On Thursday, Valmeyer lost 47-41 at Freeburg. The Pirates trailed 37-26 after three quarters but outscored the Midgets 15-10 in the final frame to make it a close outcome.

Weber scored 14 points and Rowold added 13 points for the Pirates, who hosted Lebanon on Tuesday, play at Dupo both Thursday and Friday, and travel to Marissa on Saturday.

Dupo (0-3) lost 53-16 to Steeleville on Thursday. The Tigers trailed 30-3 at halftime.

On Monday, Dupo dropped a 57-23 contest to New Athens. Freddie McMahon led the Tigers with 10 points.

Birkner led New Athens again with 19 points.

Red Bud (3-2) lost 44-29 at Steeleville on Saturday. Mason Ferrell, a 6-foot-9 senior, led the Musketeers with nine points.

Red Bud won convincingly over Marissa on Thursday, 45-25. Ferrell and Nic Fehr each scored 10 points for the Musketeers.