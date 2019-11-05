Bulldogs, Hawks spike into sectional finals

Waterloo sophomore outside hitter Paige Montgomery takes the court prior to Monday’s sectional win. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Waterloo and Gibault volleyball squads will both play for sectional championships Wednesday following victories on Monday night.

Hosting the Class 3A Waterloo Sectional, the Bulldogs (24-8-1) downed Charleston, 25-21, 25-23.

The Bulldogs will host Centralia in the sectional final at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

With a victory, Waterloo advances to Friday’s Taylorville Supersectional against the winner of the Mahomet Sectional (Rochester vs. Normal University High).

At the Class 1A Raymond Sectional, Gibault (27-10) defeated host Lincolnwood, 25-18, 25-18.

The Hawks will battle Greenfield at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

With a win, Gibault advances to Friday’s New Berlin Supersectional against the winner of the Athens Sectional (Athens vs. Lewistown).

