Blue Jays coaches go out in style

With a 24-6 victory on Sunday over Freeburg, the Columbia Blue Jays Varsity Division team won its 49th straight game and fifth consecutive Southwest Illinois Youth Football Conference title while sending two coaches happily off into the sunset.

“It was a bittersweet moment for me,” Blue Jays varsity head coach Shane O’Brien said.

O’Brien, a 2005 graduate of Waterloo High School who played football at McKendree University, said he is stepping down from coaching the seventh and eighth graders and assuming the head coaching role for the Blue Jays’ youngest players.

His son, 6-year-old Madden, will begin playing and he wants to coach him.

Sunday’s win also marked the final game for longtime Blue Jays coach Mark Jackson. He has served as O’Brien’s varsity assistant coach during this impressive 49-0 run and been a part of the program for 22 years…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.