Bull ride Sept. 16 in Waterloo

Republic-Times- August 23, 2023

The Monroe County Fairgrounds is the place to be Saturday, Sept. 16, for the Waterloo Optimist Club Blue Army Bull Bash.

Money raised from this annual event goes back to the youth of Waterloo and Monroe County. 

The Optimists work with Next Level Professional Bull Riding and four-time world bull-riding champion, co-founder, and former president of the PBR, Tuff Hedeman, to bring this entertainment to town. 

Hedeman and several of his cowboys will be at Rural King in Waterloo the morning of the event for autograph signings and pictures. 

Tickets for the bull ride may be purchased at Rural King, Sydenstricker-Nobbe John Deere, Outsider tavern, any local First National Bank locations, or online at waterlooiloptimist.org. 

Advance tickets are $20, while tickets at the gate are $25. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.

Gates open at 4 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event. 

There will food and beverages available, horseback rides for the kids, and western apparel vendors. 

An after party with live music under the beer pavilion will be held for autographs and a meet-and-greet with the cowboys.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Semi truck rollover in Columbia

August 23, 2023

Finding peace at Marian’s Place

August 23, 2023

More concern with WHS bathroom policy

August 23, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19