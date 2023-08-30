Bryant seeks re-election

State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) says she’ll seek another term in the Illinois State Senate.

Bryant is currently serving as Assistant Minority Leader and the spokesperson and ranking member of the Illinois State Senate’s Energy and Public Utilities Committee.

Bryant first took office in January 2015 and has since defeated both primary and general election opponents by wide margins.

“We have a lot of work to do to bring Illinois back from the damage that the liberal-progressive agenda has caused,” she said. “Crime is out of control, taxes and inflation are through the roof, and corruption continues to plague state government. We can turn Illinois around with the right leaders in office.”

Bryant represents all or parts of 14 counties in the 58th District, which spans a territory that stretches from the Mississippi River on the west side of the district to the Wabash River to the east.