Boys hoops action heating up

Waterloo senior Luke Gilbert launches a shot during Saturday’s win at Gibault. See more photos from this game online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Two local high school boys basketball squads are looking solid in the early going while others have plenty of work to do.

Thanks to some monster efforts from 6-foot-10 senior Alex Stell, Waterloo is riding high at 8-2.

The Bulldogs traveled across town to face Gibault on Saturday, winning 57-34. Stell had a perfect shooting night, going 14-for-14 from the floor – including one three-pointer – and 2-for-2 from the free throw line for 31 points. He also had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Max Oswald added 14 points for Waterloo in the win.

On Friday, Waterloo picked up a 50-39 victory at home over Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash. Stell again led the way with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Oswald added 10 points.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs pulled out a 61-41 win at home over Mehlville. Down two points at halftime, Waterloo went on a 27-8 run in the third quarter to turn the game on its head.

It was yet another solid night for Stell, who scored 29 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and blocked five shots.

Tyler DeVilder also played well with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Oswald added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Stell, a University of Illinois Springfield commit, is averaging 23.2 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.56 blocks per game this season.

Waterloo played Freeburg on Tuesday, winning 58-36.

The ‘Dogs play Friday at Civic Memorial and Monday at Jerseyville.

Continuing its strong start to the season is Columbia (8-1), which won three of four recent contests.

On Friday, the Eagles won 62-30 at home over Salem as the team honored longtime head coach Mark Sandstrom for his recent inclusion in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

River Randall was the star of the night, leading Columbia with 26 points. He made four of his seven three-point attempts.

On Thursday, Columbia traveled to Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., for a showcase game against Montgomery County, Mo. The result was a 55-40 defeat for the Eagles.

Sam Donald, a 6-foot-8 senior, led Columbia with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Last Tuesday, Columbia scratched out a 41-37 victory at Triad. The Eagles trailed 21-17 at halftime.

Donald scored 12 points for the Eagles, who were 15-for-17 as a team from the free throw line.

Donald leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game this season, followed by Randall at 10.5 points per game.

Columbia played Tuesday at Roxana, winning 64-51.

The Eagles play Friday at Cahokia Conference rival Breese Central.

Gibault (2-5) suffered a pair of recent losses.

In Saturday’s loss at home to Waterloo, a bright spot for the Hawks was Peyton Schaefer, who scored 10 points.

Last Tuesday, Gibault lost 61-53 at New Athens. The Hawks led 34-33 at halftime but simply ran out of gas late. Gibault committed 32 turnovers on the night.

Ryan Biffar led the way for the Hawks with 13 points. He’s the team’s leading scorer so far this season at 10.7 points per game.

Gibault hosts Mater Dei on Friday, then plays Saturday at Father McGivney.

Valmeyer (2-6) suffered a trio of recent losses.

On Monday, the Pirates lost 73-52 at Valley Park. A 20-10 run by Valley Park in the third quarter put the game out of reach.

On Friday, Valmeyer lost 47-42 at home to Marissa despite 20 points from Aiden Crossin. Landon Roy added 11 points.

Last Tuesday, it was a 69-47 loss at home to Sparta. A 21-9 run by the Bulldogs in the third quarter doomed the Pirates, who committed 21 turnovers.

Roy led the way with 15 points, followed by Gavin Rau with 12 points.

Roy is averaging nearly 16 points per game on the season to lead the team, followed by Crossin at 14.6 points per contest.

Valmeyer plays Thursday at Mt. Olive and Friday at Piasa Southwestern.

Dupo (0-4) suffered a 43-34 loss to Grandview last Wednesday.

The Tigers host Steeleville on Wednesday before playing Friday at New Athens.