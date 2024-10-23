Bost or Roberts for congress?

Voters will decide on a contested race for Illinois 12th Congressional District U.S. Representative on Nov. 5 between incumbent Republican Mike Bost and Democratic challenger Brian Roberts. The 12th District encompasses mostly the southern portion of the state south of Interstate 70, plus a small area north and east of Effingham to the Indiana border. Below are profiles on both candidates.

Mike Bost

Mike Bost of Murphysboro, a Republican, is running for re-election as the U.S. Representative of Illinois’ 12th District.

Bost and his wife Tracy have three children and 11 grandchildren. Bost graduated from Murphysboro High School in 1979 and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving until 1982. He worked for 13 years at Bost Trucking Service, first as a driver and then for 10 years as a truck manager. He also served as a firefighter for the Murphysboro Fire Department.

Prior to his election to U.S. Congress, Bost served for two decades in the Illinois House of Representatives, rising to the leadership position of House Republican Caucus Chair. He was also a member of the Jackson County Board and a trustee and treasurer of Murphysboro Township.

Bost is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association as well as being a member of the Marine Corps League, Illinois Corn Growers, Illinois Farm Bureau and Murphysboro American Legion.

“I am running for Congress because I want a better, brighter and more secure future for our children and grandchildren. The people want real, conservative leadership that beats back the liberal agenda and improves conditions for working families. That’s what being a governing conservative is all about,” Bost said.

As a part of the U.S. Marines from 1979-82, Bost said he has veterans’ interests in mind if re-elected.

“As chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I’ve been entrusted by House conservatives to be the leading voice in Congress for our veterans. It’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly. I’m proud to report Congress has passed my legislation to streamline the disability appeals process for veterans seeking their benefits. I also introduced bills to stop the Biden Administration from taking resources intended for our veterans and using them for illegal migrant healthcare or from violating veterans’ Second Amendment rights,” Bost said. “As a Marine, the father of a Marine and the grandfather of a Marine, my proudest achievement is being able to serve our veterans in such an important role and there is much more to be done to ensure that our veterans receive the care they deserve.”

Bost believes border security is a key issue of this election.

“The invasion at our southern border is the number one issue facing our country. We have a crisis that is out of control thanks to reckless policies. The drugs and dangers that are pouring into our country must be stopped. We must re-elect President Trump and implement the no-nonsense border security bill I voted for: H.R. 2 would finish President Trump’s border wall, end ‘catch and release’ and hire more border patrol agents to end this crisis once and for all.”

Brian Roberts

Brian Roberts of Carbondale, a Democrat, is looking to unseat incumbent Mike Bost as the U.S. Representative of Illinois’ 12th District.

Roberts, a graduate of Southern Illinois University of Carbondale, is a practicing attorney in the Carbondale area and has previously run for judicial positions in recent elections.

On his “Brian Roberts for Congress” Facebook page,” Roberts explained his views ahead of Election Day.

“I believe everyone, women and men, should be able to make their own health care decision along with their medical professionals. It’s not the place of the government to interfere. I would oppose any legislation limiting those rights,” he said.

Roberts also said he believes health care and health insurance premiums are “still too expensive and should be controlled so that everyone has the ability to get the healthcare they need.”

Roberts posted that “climate change is an existential crisis for humanity. I don’t know what the solutions are but I feel as if we aren’t trying hard enough to find them.”

As a gun owner and concealed carry holder, Roberts listed gun violence as a “serious issue” and said he’s “appalled Congress passed legislation prohibiting federal money being spent to research gun violence.”

Roberts agreed that illegal immigration is a problem, “but there are solutions such as sponsored work visas and a more streamlined immigration process to reduce the number of illegal immigrants.”

In closing, Roberts said politics “shouldn’t be about keeping issues and problems to gain votes but rather finding solutions and helping people.”

“It also doesn’t really matter what my personal opinions are because if elected, it is my responsibility to work for the majority of my constituents,” he said. “I don’t have all the answers, but there are many people smarter than me that have ideas and data that will at least allow us to make progress in making things better for everyone.”