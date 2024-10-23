As sharp as Sharp could be

Linda Sharp

From a worldwide recession to a global pandemic, former City of Columbia finance director and treasurer Linda Sharp weathered many storms in the past 16 years.

Despite the challenges, the recently retired Sharp managed to leave the city’s finances poised to meet future challenges as she stepped away.

A local girl who grew up on a farm just outside of Waterloo, Sharp graduated from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School and Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo before earning a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Mississippi University for Women.

In 1988, she became a certified public accountant, although she said her career began to flourish when she and her husband settled back home here in Monroe County.

Sharp said she and her husband, who worked in the coal industry, would move every two to three years for his job.

With a revitalization of the coal industry in Illinois, the couple was able to move back to the Waterloo area in 1999 to care for Linda’s aging mother.

She then began a nine-year tenure with Gene Schorb as an audit manager with the Columbia firm now known as Schorb & Schmersahl.

Sharp began as an accounting manager for the City of Columbia in 2008, eventually serving as the city’s finance director and treasurer upon the retirement of longtime Columbia Treasurer Bob Naumann.

Sharp said she took the position because it was a “really good fit” and she “enjoyed government accounting,” which she said is much different than business accounting.

She began with the city just as the U.S. housing market was collapsing and a worldwide recession was beginning.

Because of the recession, Sharp said the City of Columbia would manage operations for three to four months at a time without receiving income tax disbursements from the State of Illinois.

Despite the obstacles, she said the city got through the downturn without laying off any employees due to the city’s strong financial position and the expertise of then-city administrator Al Hudzik.

Another challenge Sharp faced was the COVID-19 pandemic. While she had stepped away from the finance director position and served as treasurer at that time, the pandemic’s effect on the economy required Sharp’s experience to manage successfully.

Sharp said the city “got through it pretty smoothly” due to the city’s reserves and good management of cash balance.

Even her own retirement presented a certain level of difficulty. Her replacement as finance director didn’t work out, and in January 2021, Sharp found herself acting in that role as well as that of treasurer.

No matter the situation, the secret to Sharp’s success is her ability to work well with others.

As the city’s finance director, Sharp was responsible for providing proof of fiscal compliance through accurate reporting as well as overseeing billing, accounts payable, utility customers, city employee payrolls, various departments’ financial reports and budgeting.

Accomplishing all those tasks – especially the budget – involves a constant line of communication with the entirety of the city’s organizational structure.

The city administrator in Columbia is also the budget officer, so communication between the two departments is essential.

As with Hudzik, Sharp had also developed a great working relationship with current city administrator Doug Brimm in addition to other department directors.

Sharp noted particular pride in working with Columbia EMS Chief Kim Lamprecht to make “great strides” in financing that department.

Sharp recalled EMS having a part-time chief and a “struggle” with budgeting when she began in 2008.

Since then, Sharp and Lamprecht collaborated to not only finance department personnel, but to acquire interest-free loans which now have EMS programmed to get a new ambulance every four years through grant applications and other strategies which increased department receipts.

Similarly, Sharp and Columbia City Engineer Chris Smith developed a plan to project department funding over a 3-5 year period, which Sharp said has led to more success in applying for grants.

Since the city relies heavily on grants for many infrastructure and transportation projects, Sharp’s record keeping ability has been instrumental in funding recent projects which have improved Columbia and provided better quality of life for city residents.

Sharp did all of this during a time she said the city “grew tremendously,” and the city’s annual budget grew accordingly.

She also dealt with sudden changes in leadership with the resignation of Columbia Police Department Chief Joe Edwards in 2016 and Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson in 2021.

Sharp also saw the city dissolve its community development department, with those responsibilities being absorbed by several other departments.

The organizational structure or leadership changes required Sharp to adapt financial aspects of the respective departments, whether that be to bring a new director up to speed or clarify how certain changes impact a department budget.

In addition to building and maintaining relationships and her behind-the-scenes contributions to financial improvements at the department level, Sharp expressed a bit of pride in her performance as treasurer.

As treasurer, in addition to managing the police pension fund and an intergovernmental water agreement with Cahokia Heights, Sharp was responsible for making sure the city’s reserves were handled appropriately.

She certainly did just that, as investment funds tripled under her direction.

Near the end of her time with the city, idle city funds of about $20 million were drawing 5 percent interest – a testament to Sharp’s responsible stewardship of the city’s finances.

Longtime Columbia Alderman Mary Ellen Niemietz spoke highly of Sharp’s work with the city.

“I feel very fortunate to have served most of my aldermanic time with Linda Sharp in her position,” Niemietz said. “She led us through the challenges of economic fluctuations, growth, and changes in elected officials, administrators, and employees. The city’s current financial standing is due, in large part, to Linda’s diligence. For that, I am very grateful on behalf of the citizens of Columbia.”

Brimm also shared his thoughts on what Sharp has meant to the city.

“During her tenure as accounting manager/director of finance and city treasurer, Linda’s financial expertise, steady leadership, and measured approach were instrumental in navigating the city’s diverse economic landscape,” Brimm said. “Her efforts are directly reflected in the strong financial position the city enjoys today. Linda’s unwavering commitment and dedication have been truly exceptional, and her contributions will be greatly missed. The city extends its heartfelt wishes to Linda and her family as they embark on her well-deserved second retirement.”

Sharp retired at the end of July but stayed on until the beginning of September in a part-time role to assist with the transition.

As with any true accountant, Sharp has already found a way to keep busy moving numbers around.

In addition to being the current finance chairperson for St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer, Sharp will begin working with AARP to provide tax preparation services in Waterloo beginning in February.