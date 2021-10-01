Body found along river in rural Monroe County

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit responded to assist the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department after a body was discovered along the shore of the Mississippi River west of Maeystown on Friday morning.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m., a man in a boat on the river contacted the sheriff’s department to report what appeared to be a body on the shore in the area of Levee Road just north of Mitchie Road.

The Columbia Fire Department assisted in the location of the body by utilizing its drone to search by air and its rescue boat to search by water.

With the assistance from local citizens, deputies were able to make it to the river by using UTV’s due to the water level being low

A representative from the Monroe County coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill told the Republic-Times late Friday afternoon that the body was found floating in approximately three feet of water near the bank of the Mississippi River.

“The deceased is that of a white male approximately between the ages of 30 and 40 and he is unidentified at this time,” Hill said. “An autopsy is pending at this time.”

Authorities said they were in early stages of this investigation and at this time no further information is available for release.

If you have information that could assist in the investigation we ask that you contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-8651.