Weir selling its operations

Pictured is Norman Roy at the Weir Parts Center warehouse in Red Bud shortly before its opening in 2017.

A large area employer is changing ownership, but the current owner wants employees to know that the jobs are not going anywhere.

The Weir companies, which includes two vehicle dealerships and Weir Parts Center in Red Bud, has been sold to an undisclosed company, current owner Norman Roy confirmed with the Republic-Times.

Roy said he could not release more information since the deal is not yet finalized, but said he could assure current employees their jobs are safe.

The new ownership group has expressed a desire to keep Weir employees in place, Roy said, especially considering the current nationwide labor shortage.

Roy added that he has spoken to several other owners who have sold to the same company and they reported that the buyers were true to their word regarding respective plans, including staff retention.

Weir Parts Center, located at 1450 W. Market Street in Red Bud, has a fleet of over 75 delivery vehicles and a staff of over 100 employees.