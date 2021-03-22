Bicyclist struck by car in Waterloo

A Waterloo man was injured when the bicycle he was riding was struck at the intersection of Route 3 and South Market Street/Vandebrook Drive late Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m.

The bicyclist, Jeff Clinebell, was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of a leg injury.

“I’m thankful for (at least) two things: 1.) That I was wearing my helmet. 2.) That it wasn’t any worse than it was,” Clinebell posted on Facebook. “Car vs. Bike = Car wins every time.”

The driver of the 2010 Buick Enclave that struck Clinebell, Roger McNalley, 76, of Waterloo, was not cited in the incident.